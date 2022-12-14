See All Physicians Assistants in Royal Oak, MI
Sarah Decker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Sarah Decker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Royal Oak, MI. 

Sarah Decker works at Beaumont Medical Center in Royal Oak, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Behavioral Health
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-1200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    She has always been respectful towards me and her office calls back when they say they will. The other review blames her for an ER visit but gives no details as to how (it's easy to blindly blame your doc when you don't truly understand what happened to you). In contrast she identified that my medication was causing problems for me and helped me find the correct course to treat my condition.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Sarah Decker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609431410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

