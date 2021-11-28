See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Sarah Fedak Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Fedak

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Fedak

Sarah Fedak is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Sarah Fedak works at TeleMind Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sarah Fedak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Telemind Inc
    7380 W Sahara Ave Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 333-2411
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Fedak?

    Nov 28, 2021
    During the initial visit I was a bit underwhelmed because it was so short, but in following appointments I think that Sarah was really nice and informative in answering any questions I had, and was very helpful in finding the right medication that works for me
    — Nov 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Fedak
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Fedak?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Fedak to family and friends

    Sarah Fedak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Fedak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Fedak.

    About Sarah Fedak

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962879460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Fedak is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Fedak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Fedak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Fedak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Fedak works at TeleMind Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Sarah Fedak’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sarah Fedak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Fedak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Fedak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Fedak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Fedak?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.