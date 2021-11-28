Sarah Fedak is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Fedak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Fedak
Overview of Sarah Fedak
Sarah Fedak is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Sarah Fedak works at
Sarah Fedak's Office Locations
Telemind Inc7380 W Sahara Ave Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (725) 333-2411
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
During the initial visit I was a bit underwhelmed because it was so short, but in following appointments I think that Sarah was really nice and informative in answering any questions I had, and was very helpful in finding the right medication that works for me
About Sarah Fedak
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962879460
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Fedak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Fedak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Fedak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Fedak.
