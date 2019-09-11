Sarah Ferrie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Ferrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Ferrie, PA-C
Overview of Sarah Ferrie, PA-C
Sarah Ferrie, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Cheshire, CT.
Connecticut Dermatology LLC1781 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 443-1205
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Sarah is an outstanding provider. She always takes the time to listen to me. She saved my life. I was seen by several doctors before I saw her. No one caught multiple myeloma except for her. I owe her my life. She communicates well and always uses regular terminology to explain things to me.
About Sarah Ferrie, PA-C
- Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1255683876
Sarah Ferrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Ferrie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Ferrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Sarah Ferrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ferrie.
