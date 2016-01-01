Sarah Fortin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Fortin, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Sarah Fortin, PMHNP-BC
Sarah Fortin, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Sarah Fortin works at
Sarah Fortin's Office Locations
-
1
Lower Lights Christian Health1160 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 274-1455
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Fortin?
About Sarah Fortin, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841674215
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Fortin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Fortin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Fortin works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Fortin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Fortin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Fortin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Fortin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.