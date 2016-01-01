Sarah Gordon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Gordon, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Gordon, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Sarah Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health New Garden Medical Associates1941 New Garden Rd Ste 216, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 571-7926
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Gordon?
About Sarah Gordon, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1609342013
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Gordon accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Gordon using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Gordon works at
Sarah Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.