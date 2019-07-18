Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Gore, OD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Gore, OD
Dr. Sarah Gore, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Gore works at
Dr. Gore's Office Locations
-
1
Barnes-jewish Hospital4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
-
2
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital Siteman Cancer Center10 Barnes West Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3095
-
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gore?
I had an excellent first-time appt with Dr. Gore. She was thorough, easy to talk with, and very pleasant. Encouraged questions. Highly recommend Dr. Gore.
About Dr. Sarah Gore, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871922369
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gore works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.