Dr. Sarah Gore, OD

Optometry
3.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sarah Gore, OD

Dr. Sarah Gore, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Gore works at Barnes-jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3937
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish West County Hospital Siteman Cancer Center
    10 Barnes West Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3095
  3. 3
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3937
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    Jul 18, 2019
    I had an excellent first-time appt with Dr. Gore. She was thorough, easy to talk with, and very pleasant. Encouraged questions. Highly recommend Dr. Gore.
    About Dr. Sarah Gore, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1871922369
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gore works at Barnes-jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gore’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

