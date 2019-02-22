Sarah Gough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Gough, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Gough, NP
Sarah Gough, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Sarah Gough works at
Sarah Gough's Office Locations
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I no longer have Sarah as a doctor because I've moved, and oh how I miss her! She is by far the absolute best doctor I've ever had. She actually takes time with her patients (the doctors here in Dallas aren't really like that). Honestly felt like she was a friend. I felt completely comfortable around her. Any concern I had, she addressed it and always made me feel at ease. The girls on her staff are super sweet as well. I highly recommend her. If I could give her a 10 star, I would!
About Sarah Gough, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487089108
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Gough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Gough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Gough works at
9 patients have reviewed Sarah Gough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Gough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Gough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Gough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.