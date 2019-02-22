See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Sarah Gough, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (9)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Gough, NP

Sarah Gough, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Sarah Gough works at Longview Regional Clinics OBGYN in Longview, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Gough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
    802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 757-6042
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2019
    I no longer have Sarah as a doctor because I've moved, and oh how I miss her! She is by far the absolute best doctor I've ever had. She actually takes time with her patients (the doctors here in Dallas aren't really like that). Honestly felt like she was a friend. I felt completely comfortable around her. Any concern I had, she addressed it and always made me feel at ease. The girls on her staff are super sweet as well. I highly recommend her. If I could give her a 10 star, I would!
    Amber — Feb 22, 2019
    About Sarah Gough, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487089108
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Gough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Gough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Gough works at Longview Regional Clinics OBGYN in Longview, TX. View the full address on Sarah Gough’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sarah Gough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Gough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Gough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Gough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

