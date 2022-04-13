See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Maria, CA
Sarah Green, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Green, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. 

Sarah Green works at DIGNITY HEALTH URGENT CARE - ORCUTT in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt
    1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 332-8185
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2022
    I was looking for a new doctor that knows the vaccines are biological genocide and I found Sarah. Had a great conversation with Sarah and she sounds like what this country needs. She is pro health and anti prescription writing. She is not owned by big pharma. I’m looking forward to my first appointment with her.
    Patti Minter — Apr 13, 2022
    Photo: Sarah Green, PA
    About Sarah Green, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790040459
    NPI Number: 1790040459

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

