Sarah Green, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Green, PA
Overview
Sarah Green, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Sarah Green works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 332-8185Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Green?
I was looking for a new doctor that knows the vaccines are biological genocide and I found Sarah. Had a great conversation with Sarah and she sounds like what this country needs. She is pro health and anti prescription writing. She is not owned by big pharma. I’m looking forward to my first appointment with her.
About Sarah Green, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1790040459
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Green accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Green works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.