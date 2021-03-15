See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Sarah Evans, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Evans, APRN

Sarah Evans, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Sarah Evans works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Sarah Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    110 S Salem Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 350-5081
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sarah Evans, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376058883
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Evans, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Evans works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Sarah Evans’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Sarah Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Evans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

