Sarah Grimm, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Grimm, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Sarah Grimm works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    3101 Wall St, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 28, 2019
Sarah is an awesome practitioner! Very responsive to my needs. Very thorough as a care giver. She's a real blessing!!!
— Mar 28, 2019
Photo: Sarah Grimm, PA-C
About Sarah Grimm, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619163110
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Grimm, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Grimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Grimm works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Sarah Grimm’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Sarah Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Grimm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
