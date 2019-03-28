Sarah Grimm, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Grimm, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Grimm, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Sarah Grimm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine3101 Wall St, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Grimm?
Sarah is an awesome practitioner! Very responsive to my needs. Very thorough as a care giver. She's a real blessing!!!
About Sarah Grimm, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619163110
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Grimm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Grimm using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Grimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Grimm works at
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Grimm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Grimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Grimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Grimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.