Sarah Hopkins, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Hopkins, PSY is a Psychologist in Newberg, OR.
Locations
- 1 301 E 2nd St # 250, Newberg, OR 97132 Directions
- 2 307 E 2nd St Ste 250, Newberg, OR 97132 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Sarah off and on for about three years. She is so helpful. She gives me a new perspective for many of my issues. She never tells me what to do or not to do but helps me figure out my best options.
About Sarah Hopkins, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1295888261
Sarah Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Hopkins, there are benefits to both methods.