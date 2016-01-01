Sarah Hughes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Hughes, PA-C
Overview of Sarah Hughes, PA-C
Sarah Hughes, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Hughes works at
Sarah Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Medical Plaza Pediatrics8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 951-1052
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Hughes?
About Sarah Hughes, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1982136834
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Hughes works at
Sarah Hughes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.