Sarah Jamieson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Sarah Jamieson works at
Comprehensive Neurology & Sleep Medicine172 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my appointments with Sarah Jamieson have been great! She is very personable, attentive, and knowledgeable!
About Sarah Jamieson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295813319
Sarah Jamieson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Jamieson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Sarah Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Jamieson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.