Sarah Jimenez, AOCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Jimenez, AOCNP
Overview of Sarah Jimenez, AOCNP
Sarah Jimenez, AOCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Sarah Jimenez works at
Sarah Jimenez's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Jimenez?
About Sarah Jimenez, AOCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932582301
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Jimenez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Jimenez works at
Sarah Jimenez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.