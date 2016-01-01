See All Nurse Practitioners in Citrus Heights, CA
Sarah Jordan, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Jordan, FNP

Sarah Jordan, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CLARKSON COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Sarah Jordan works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Jordan's Office Locations

    Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights
    8001 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Sarah Jordan, FNP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851786024
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLARKSON COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Jordan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Jordan works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Sarah Jordan’s profile.

    Sarah Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

