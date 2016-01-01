Overview of Sarah Jordan, FNP

Sarah Jordan, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CLARKSON COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Sarah Jordan works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.