Sarah Kaplan, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (133)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Sarah Kaplan, CRNP

Sarah Kaplan, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Sarah Kaplan works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Kaplan's Office Locations

    Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue
    7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 745-3525
    Einstein Ob/Gyn at Front and Olney
    101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 224-8675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Birth Control
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (123)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sarah Kaplan, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467521237
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Kaplan, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Kaplan works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Sarah Kaplan’s profile.

    133 patients have reviewed Sarah Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

