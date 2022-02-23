See All Physicians Assistants in McKinney, TX
Sarah Kim, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Kim, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Kim, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in McKinney, TX. 

Sarah Kim works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South
    8080 State Highway 121, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 268-9383
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Kim?

    Feb 23, 2022
    Very thorough very professionalAnswered all of my questions and took her time wasn’t rushed at all the girls in the office were awesome would recommend Dr. Kim Sarah
    Kristie W. — Feb 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Kim, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Kim, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Kim to family and friends

    Sarah Kim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Kim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Kim, PA-C.

    About Sarah Kim, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083264766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Kim, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Kim works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Sarah Kim’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Sarah Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Kim, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.