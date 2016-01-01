Sarah Kjolhaug, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kjolhaug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Kjolhaug, OTR
Overview of Sarah Kjolhaug, OTR
Sarah Kjolhaug, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Sarah Kjolhaug works at
Sarah Kjolhaug's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Kjolhaug?
About Sarah Kjolhaug, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1639604697
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Kjolhaug accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Kjolhaug using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Kjolhaug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Kjolhaug works at
Sarah Kjolhaug has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kjolhaug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kjolhaug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kjolhaug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.