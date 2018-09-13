Sarah Klotz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Klotz, CNP
Offers telehealth
Sarah Klotz, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH.
Promedica Ent. LLC1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-7745
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Sarah for a few years now. I believe she is outstanding in her care, her demeanor and her knowledge. She has gently yet persistently encouraged me to get a particular test. I finally said yes, let’s go ahead, and it was a very good thing that I did. She makes specialist referrals when needed, follows up with me also, answers my questions and I have never felt rushed.
- Family Medicine
- English
Sarah Klotz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Klotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Sarah Klotz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Klotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Klotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Klotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.