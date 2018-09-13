See All Family Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Sarah Klotz, CNP

Family Medicine
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Klotz, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Sarah Klotz works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Promedica Ent. LLC
    1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 872-7745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Depression
Allergies
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2018
    About Sarah Klotz, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073912689
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Klotz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Klotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Klotz works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Sarah Klotz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sarah Klotz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Klotz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Klotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Klotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

