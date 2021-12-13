Dr. Sarah Knapp, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Knapp, OD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Knapp, OD
Dr. Sarah Knapp, OD is an Optometrist in East Lansing, MI.
Dr. Knapp works at
Dr. Knapp's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare310 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (248) 221-2229
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this eye specialist!!!!!!
About Dr. Sarah Knapp, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487636163
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapp works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
