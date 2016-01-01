See All Family Doctors in Stratford, CT
Sarah Knauf, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Knauf, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Sarah Knauf works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2890 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 378-3696
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    425 Post Rd Fl 1, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-4727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sarah Knauf, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588150643
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sacred Heart University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Knauf, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Knauf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Knauf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Knauf works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT. View the full address on Sarah Knauf’s profile.

    Sarah Knauf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Knauf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Knauf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Knauf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

