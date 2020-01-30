Dr. Kranz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Kranz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kranz, PHD is a Psychologist in Longview, TX.
Locations
- 1 1125 Judson Rd Ste 195, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 200-1433
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
To be completely honest I was highly upset, when a previous counselor who was a major reason I was stopped from seeing my oldest children was an associate in the office, however I stayed and met my new counselor and he is so far a very understanding and kind person, he listened to my concerns about the other counselor and explained how their system works, and eased my mind, I want nothing to do with the person whom played a major part in destroying my relationship with my children. And after my counselors reassurance that this person can not access my files I am more ready than ever to continue my journey to positive mental health.
About Dr. Sarah Kranz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700321148
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kranz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kranz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.