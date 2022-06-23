See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, MD
Sarah Kurtz, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah Kurtz, CNM

Sarah Kurtz, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, MD. 

Sarah Kurtz works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Adult and Senior Care in Pasadena, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Kurtz's Office Locations

    Deborja & Perez-alard P.A.
    3708 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-2900
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Womens Health
    301 Hospital Dr # 11, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 787-4483

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sarah Kurtz, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386810067
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Kurtz, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Kurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

