Sarah Laponsa, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Laponsa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Sarah Laponsa works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric and Adolescent Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation At Burlington Building
    325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-7175
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Sarah is very kind and attentive to my concerns. Brighton location.
    Shirley B. — Jan 07, 2023
    Photo: Sarah Laponsa, PA-C
    About Sarah Laponsa, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073916391
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Laponsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Laponsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Laponsa works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Sarah Laponsa’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Laponsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Laponsa.

