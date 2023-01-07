Sarah Laponsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Laponsa, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Laponsa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ann Arbor, MI.
Sarah Laponsa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric and Adolescent Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation At Burlington Building325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 936-7175
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Laponsa?
Sarah is very kind and attentive to my concerns. Brighton location.
About Sarah Laponsa, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073916391
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Laponsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Laponsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Laponsa works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Laponsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Laponsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Laponsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Laponsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.