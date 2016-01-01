Sarah Leight, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Leight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Leight, LCSW
Overview
Sarah Leight, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Sarah Leight works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Englewood850 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (312) 878-8405
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Leight?
About Sarah Leight, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1164048211
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Leight accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Leight using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Leight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Leight works at
Sarah Leight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Leight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Leight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Leight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.