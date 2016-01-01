See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Sarah Leight, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah Leight, LCSW

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Leight, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Sarah Leight works at Oak Street Health Englewood in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Englewood
    850 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 878-8405
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Leight?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Leight, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Leight, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Leight to family and friends

    Sarah Leight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Leight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Leight, LCSW.

    About Sarah Leight, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164048211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Leight, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Leight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Leight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Leight works at Oak Street Health Englewood in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Sarah Leight’s profile.

    Sarah Leight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Leight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Leight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Leight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.