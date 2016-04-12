Dr. Lowery Henning accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarah Lowery Henning, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Lowery Henning, PHD is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6640 Intech Blvd Ste 190, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 295-0608
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowery Henning?
My daughter has seen Dr. Henning for several years, from adolescence into adulthood. She is amazing and goes above and beyond to relate to help her clients. I honestly believe that without her, my daughter would not have the positive quality of life that she has.
About Dr. Sarah Lowery Henning, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1235172297
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery Henning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery Henning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery Henning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery Henning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery Henning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.