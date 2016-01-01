See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MA
Sarah McAnulty, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah McAnulty, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah McAnulty, RN

Sarah McAnulty, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA. 

Sarah McAnulty works at Community Services Institute Inc. in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Sarah McAnulty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Services Institute Inc.
    1695 Main St Fl 400, Springfield, MA 01103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 739-5572
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah McAnulty?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah McAnulty, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah McAnulty, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah McAnulty to family and friends

    Sarah McAnulty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah McAnulty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah McAnulty, RN.

    About Sarah McAnulty, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124376256
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah McAnulty, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah McAnulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah McAnulty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah McAnulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah McAnulty works at Community Services Institute Inc. in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Sarah McAnulty’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah McAnulty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah McAnulty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah McAnulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah McAnulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah McAnulty, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.