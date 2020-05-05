Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah McCann, OD
Overview of Dr. Sarah McCann, OD
Dr. Sarah McCann, OD is an Optometrist in Greenville, NC.
Dr. McCann's Office Locations
Eye Care Center601 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 727-5290
Myeyedr.1227 Brentway Ave, Williamston, NC 27892 Directions (252) 633-2901
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to every eye doctor in the Greenville/Washington area and she is, by far, my favorite. She really takes time with you, to explain everything and to listen to any questions/concerns you may have. She treats her patients like family and she truly is passionate about her profession! I can't recommend her enough.
- Optometry
- English, Russian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
