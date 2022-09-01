See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Westerly, RI
Sarah McGinley, APRN

Pain Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Sarah McGinley, APRN

Sarah McGinley, APRN is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. 

Sarah McGinley works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah McGinley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    35 Wells St Unit 4, Westerly, RI 02891
    (401) 348-3865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 01, 2022
    Answered all my questions Checked all my vitals and areas of discomfort. Listened to all my concerns and gave me advise to minimize my pain
    Kettlety Dorothy — Sep 01, 2022
    Photo: Sarah McGinley, APRN
    About Sarah McGinley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841756517
    Frequently Asked Questions

