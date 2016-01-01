See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Massapequa, NY
Sarah McMillan, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah McMillan, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Massapequa, NY. They completed their residency with Madonna Heights, Dix Hills, Ny

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    98 Jerusalem Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 659-3264

About Sarah McMillan, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871846139
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Madonna Heights, Dix Hills, Ny
Internship
  • Saltzman Community Center, Uniondale, Ny
Undergraduate School
  • St. John's University, Jamaica, Ny
