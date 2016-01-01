See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Avon, OH
Sarah McNulty, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sarah McNulty, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sarah McNulty, FNP-C

Sarah McNulty, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. 

Sarah McNulty works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Molina, MD
Dr. John Molina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yara Daloul, MD
Dr. Yara Daloul, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Sarah McNulty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 695-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah McNulty?

    Photo: Sarah McNulty, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah McNulty, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah McNulty to family and friends

    Sarah McNulty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah McNulty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah McNulty, FNP-C.

    About Sarah McNulty, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992323646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah McNulty works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Sarah McNulty’s profile.

    Sarah McNulty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah McNulty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah McNulty, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.