Sarah Mooring, LPC

Counseling
Overview

Sarah Mooring, LPC is a Counselor in Wilmington, NC. 

Sarah Mooring works at Sarah Michelle Mooring in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fidelity First Health Care Services LLC
    3825 Market St Ste 6, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 777-5575
    Bridge Builders Pastoral Counseling and Psychotherapy, PA
    311 Judges Rd Ste 1E, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 792-9888

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Such an amazing counselor!! I always leave feeling much better than I came!!
    Unknown — Jul 04, 2022
    About Sarah Mooring, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104197169
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • East Carolina Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Mooring, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Mooring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Mooring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Mooring works at Sarah Michelle Mooring in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Sarah Mooring’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sarah Mooring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Mooring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Mooring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Mooring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

