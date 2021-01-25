Dr. Sarah Murray, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Murray, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarah Murray, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Southfield, MI.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
-
1
Murray Center for Behavioral Wellness29500 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 765-1795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
I love this practice! Dr Murray cares so much for her patients and is so smart and dialed in to what her patients need. I’m so grateful to have found Murray Behavioral Center!
About Dr. Sarah Murray, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1922437474
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.