Sarah Ness accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Ness is a Mental Health Professional in Brookfield, WI.
The Healing Corner19115 W Capitol Dr Ste 117, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 374-7178Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Cedar Lake Counseling17100 W North Ave # 300, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 244-6177Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Sarah has given me so much hope. I was so skeptical of therapy in general. I’ve tried different therapists before finding Sarah about a year ago. After our first appointment I knew she was someone who “gets it”. She is so kind and I can tell her anything. I’ve never felt judged or not heard. She’s really good at what she does and we’ve figured out the root of many things. It’s pretty amazing to be honest. I feel like a new person. There’s been bumps along the way because that’s life, but much more manageable with the therapy I receive. Highly recommend!
- Mental Health
- English
- 1346746336
Sarah Ness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
