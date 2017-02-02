See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Broomall, PA
Dr. Sarah Nissen, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Sarah Nissen, OD

Dr. Sarah Nissen, OD is an Optometrist in Broomall, PA. 

Dr. Nissen works at West Chester Optometry PC in Broomall, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nissen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Chester Optometry PC
    2805 W Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 356-3933
  2. 2
    Whiteland Family Eye Care
    301 W Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 430-2060
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    Feb 02, 2017
    This is my second visit to Dr. Sarah Nissen and she continues to provide great service. She does an outstanding job taking the time to explain options related to my vision-- that are simple to understand and are clearly in my best interest. Her ability to ask questions and access my vision are second to none. As a consumer of medical services this is the one appointment that I feel both comfortable and that I get my money's worth.
    Steve Scales in Newtown Square — Feb 02, 2017
    About Dr. Sarah Nissen, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164523924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nissen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

