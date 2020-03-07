Sarah Ochoa, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Ochoa, LPC
Sarah Ochoa, LPC is a Counselor in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Sarah Ochoa works at
Sarah Ochoa Counseling, 25 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I worked with Sarah after a very long search to find a good trauma therapist for my adolescent foster son. She is hands down the best in this area. Highly qualified, patient, professional. She is able to relate to young people at their level making her much more effective than your typical clinician working off a more “academic” approach. Ours was a very tough case. She used multiple methods (talk therapy, EMDR, journaling “homework” assignments) to attack it from all sides. She is not afraid of sharing her own experiences so patients can feel comfortable letting their guard down. Logistically, she was extremely responsive with phone calls, emails and texts. She scheduled fast and worked around our schedules, and was flexible even when we had cancellations due to “bad days” (which are a part of life with severe PTSD patients). I would not recommend any other therapist for an adolescent in Cochise County. She is outstanding.
About Sarah Ochoa, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316300254
Sarah Ochoa accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Sarah Ochoa works at
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ochoa.
