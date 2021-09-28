See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Sarah O'Kier, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah O'Kier, PA is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Sarah O'Kier works at OCALA GYNECOLOGY in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Gynecology
    1500 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-0060
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sarah O'Kier, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629250725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah O'Kier, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah O'Kier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah O'Kier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah O'Kier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah O'Kier works at OCALA GYNECOLOGY in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Sarah O'Kier’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sarah O'Kier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah O'Kier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah O'Kier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah O'Kier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

