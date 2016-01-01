See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Sarah Olds

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Sarah Olds

Sarah Olds is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Sarah Olds works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Olds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Sarah Olds

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1043737976
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Olds is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Olds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Olds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Olds works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Sarah Olds’s profile.

Sarah Olds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Olds.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Olds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Olds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

