Sarah Oliver, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Oliver, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Oliver, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Madison, WI.
Sarah Oliver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Oliver?
I went to have some skin spots looked at by PA Sarah Oliver and found her to be excellent. She explained everything to me, gave me great follow up and was just very pleasant. I would highly recommend her.
About Sarah Oliver, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033297262
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Oliver accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Oliver works at
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.