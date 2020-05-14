See All Physicians Assistants in Smithtown, NY
Sarah Pagliarulo, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sarah Pagliarulo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Pagliarulo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Sarah Pagliarulo works at Gohealth in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center
    50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 862-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Allergies
Animal Bite
Abscess
Allergies
Animal Bite

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Laceration Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Pagliarulo?

    May 14, 2020
    Went to CITY MD TODAY! In this day of pandemic Sarah was calm reasuring pleasant with a smile. Thank GOD for people like her. She is a true HERO??
    — May 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Pagliarulo, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Pagliarulo, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Pagliarulo to family and friends

    Sarah Pagliarulo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Pagliarulo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Pagliarulo, PA.

    About Sarah Pagliarulo, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326347709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Pagliarulo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Pagliarulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Pagliarulo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Pagliarulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Pagliarulo works at Gohealth in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Sarah Pagliarulo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sarah Pagliarulo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Pagliarulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Pagliarulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Pagliarulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Pagliarulo, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.