Sarah Parker, NP

Family Medicine
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sarah Parker, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. 

Sarah Parker works at SHMG Family & Internal Medicine - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 291-8399
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Sarah Parker, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013479765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Parker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Parker works at SHMG Family & Internal Medicine - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Sarah Parker’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Sarah Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

