Sarah Pierce-Bregante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Pierce-Bregante, PA
Overview
Sarah Pierce-Bregante, PA is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX.
Sarah Pierce-Bregante works at
Locations
Margolin & Keinarth, M.D., P.A.5222 Burnet Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-9889Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah has been my doctor for a few years now. She is AWESOME. Thorough, thoughtful, kind, and compassionate. Offers reasonable solutions that aren't just focused on pushing drugs. Can't say enough good things about her. I recommend her absolutely!!
About Sarah Pierce-Bregante, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124164934
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Pierce-Bregante accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Pierce-Bregante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sarah Pierce-Bregante. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Pierce-Bregante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Pierce-Bregante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Pierce-Bregante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.