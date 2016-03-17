See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Sarah Preslar, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Preslar, FNP-C

Sarah Preslar, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Sarah Preslar works at Greenfield Community Health Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Preslar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenfield Community Health Center
    9001 S H St, Bakersfield, CA 93307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-4260
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 17, 2016
    Excellent nurse practitioner. Pays attention to patients problems and addresses the issues to the best of her ability.
    Terry M in Bakersfield, CA — Mar 17, 2016
    Photo: Sarah Preslar, FNP-C
    About Sarah Preslar, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821411265
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

