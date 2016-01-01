Sarah Reynolds is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Reynolds
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Reynolds
Sarah Reynolds is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Sarah Reynolds works at
Sarah Reynolds' Office Locations
Sleep Medicine425 E. 61st St. 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah Reynolds
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104227735
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Reynolds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Reynolds has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.