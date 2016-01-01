See All Nurse Practitioners in Daytona Beach, FL
Sarah Sakala, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sarah Sakala, APRN

Sarah Sakala, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Sarah Sakala works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Twin Lakes in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sarah Sakala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Twin Lakes
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 170, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 231-3284

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sarah Sakala, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447892096
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Sakala, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Sakala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Sakala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Sakala works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Twin Lakes in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Sarah Sakala’s profile.

Sarah Sakala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Sakala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Sakala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Sakala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

