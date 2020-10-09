Sarah Salvaggio accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Salvaggio, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Salvaggio, NP
Sarah Salvaggio, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Salvaggio works at
Sarah Salvaggio's Office Locations
-
1
Box Arthritis & Rheumatology of the Carolinas Pllc10502 Park Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 299-3926
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Salvaggio?
Sarah was so kind and thorough during my visit. She was concerned about an atypical looking spot and excised it right then and there. It came back as a melanoma. Had she not been so prompt to remove it and follow up I don’t know what would’ve happened. I appreciate her knowledge, thorough education with me and the fact that she excised it so fast. Today I’m healthy and alive with a barely visible scar to show for it! I won’t see anyone else!
About Sarah Salvaggio, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235532938
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Salvaggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Salvaggio works at
3 patients have reviewed Sarah Salvaggio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Salvaggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Salvaggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Salvaggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.