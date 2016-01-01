See All Nurse Midwives in Monroe, NC
Sarah Schubert, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Sarah Schubert, CNM is a Midwife in Monroe, NC. 

Sarah Schubert works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe
    2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 120, Monroe, NC 28110 (704) 951-1134
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Sarah Schubert, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639624018
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.