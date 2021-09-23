Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP
Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO.
Sarah Schumacher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Sarah Schumacher's Office Locations
-
1
OptiMindHealth4770 Baseline Rd Ste 300, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (720) 893-0842
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Schumacher?
Sarah is one of the most knowledgeable and caring providers I've ever seen. She gives holistic care and and treatment that takes into consideration the whole person, not just focusing on one single diagnosis. She is a great listener and takes the time to know me and what I'm going through so we are able to make decisions together based on what is best for me. I highly recommend Sarah and am very grateful for her care!
About Sarah Schumacher, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336687060
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Schumacher accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Schumacher works at
Sarah Schumacher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Schumacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.