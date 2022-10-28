Sarah Scott accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Scott, APRN
Overview of Sarah Scott, APRN
Sarah Scott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Sarah Scott's Office Locations
- 1 175 Sherman Ave Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-6041
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Sarah Scott is a very compassionate and caring medical professional. She is the best medical person I have EVER come in contact with!
About Sarah Scott, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679121479
