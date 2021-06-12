Sarah Shaheen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Shaheen
Overview
Sarah Shaheen is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA.
Sarah Shaheen works at
Locations
Briggsmore Specialty Center1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 550-4725Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaheen is one of the most caring and thorough medical professionals I've ever seen. She spent 20-30 minutes going over my symptoms, asking great questions, and providing excellent and compassionate care.
About Sarah Shaheen
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235763228
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Shaheen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Shaheen.
